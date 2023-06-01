Alia Bhatt Shines As Gucci’s First Indian Global Ambassador, Championing Gender Equality: WATCH

Actress Alia Bhatt’s unstoppable rise to success is the stuff dreams are made of. Recently, she was crowned as luxury brand Gucci’s first- Indian Global Ambassador, adding yet another glorious feather to her cap. With this, Alia joins an esteemed league of extraordinary talents such as Julia Garner, Halle Bailey, John Legend, and Julia Roberts, who have all come together to mark Gucci’s remarkable 10th-anniversary campaign for gender equality. With a powerful video that Alia shared on her social media platforms, she raises her voice for "education and strength" in perfect harmony with the global stars.

“Excited to be chiming in for Gucci Chime’s 10th Anniversary Campaign!” Alia wrote in the caption.

Watch:

In the video, the screen comes alive with the introductions of Julia Garner, Halle Bailey, John Legend, and the incredible Salma Hayek-Pinault.

Salma leads the charge for gender equality, followed by a chorus of voices that include Daisy Edgar Jones, Annie Lennox, Alia Bhatt herself, Serena Williams, Julia Roberts, and Idris Elba. Each star passionately expresses their interpretation of equality, championing “freedom, education, strength, equality, justice, solidarity, opportunity dignity” for the next generation of women and the future. And as Idris concludes the powerful message, he proclaims, “We chime as one.”

As soon as Alia shared the video, her fans erupted with excitement, flooding the comment section with their love and support.

One fan exclaimed, “Sending lots of love Aluu,” while another couldn't contain their enthusiasm, writing, “Excited moment.”

The overwhelming response continued as a third user expressed, “We absolutely love the campaign and we love you,” while a fourth fan acknowledged Alia’s incredible reach, stating, “What a massive reach superstar indeed.”

Alia’s association as Gucci’s first Indian global ambassador is a ground-breaking milestone in the world of luxury fashion. This collaboration has paved the way for the “Gangubai Kathiawadi” actress to grace the prestigious Gucci Cruise 2024 runway show in Seoul, South Korea. Alia now stands shoulder to shoulder with global icons like Dakota Johnson, K-pop sensation Hanni, Harry Styles, “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-Jae, and A$AP Rocky, among other celebrities.

While conquering the fashion world, Alia also has a multitude of exciting projects lined up on the silver screen. Fans are eagerly waiting for her upcoming film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” where she shares screen space with Ranveer Singh. The first-look posters of the film were unveiled recently.

Alia also has Farhan Akhtar’s “Jee Le Zaraa” and the Hollywood film “Heart of Stone” in the pipeline.