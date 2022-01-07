Alia Bhatt shows off boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's photography skills, see pics

Mumbai: Looks like actor Ranbir Kapoor enjoys clicking pictures of his girlfriend and actor Alia Bhatt. Showcasing his photography skills, Alia uploaded a string of her pictures on her Instagram account on Friday.

The snaps seem to be taken at their recent vacation to ring in the New Year.

Along with her beautiful pictures, the `Raazi` star wrote, "casually flexing my boyfriend's photography skills."

Fans, family and friends flooded the post with likes and comments.

Alia`s mother and veteran star Soni Razdan dropped a bunch of heart-eyed emoticons."#phirseuddchale," actor Arjun Kapoor wrote.

Alia and Ranbir have been dating for more than three years now.

The two fell in love on the sets of their upcoming film `Brahmastra`.

`Brahmastra`, set to release on September 9, 2022, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in key roles. The film is backed by Karan Johar`s Dharma Productions.