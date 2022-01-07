हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt shows off boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's photography skills, see pics

Alia Bhatt shared a few stunning pictures taken by her beau Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram.

Alia Bhatt shows off boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor&#039;s photography skills, see pics
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Looks like actor Ranbir Kapoor enjoys clicking pictures of his girlfriend and actor Alia Bhatt. Showcasing his photography skills, Alia uploaded a string of her pictures on her Instagram account on Friday.

The snaps seem to be taken at their recent vacation to ring in the New Year.

Along with her beautiful pictures, the `Raazi` star wrote, "casually flexing my boyfriend's photography skills."

Fans, family and friends flooded the post with likes and comments.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

 

Alia`s mother and veteran star Soni Razdan dropped a bunch of heart-eyed emoticons."#phirseuddchale," actor Arjun Kapoor wrote.

Alia and Ranbir have been dating for more than three years now.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

 

The two fell in love on the sets of their upcoming film `Brahmastra`.

`Brahmastra`, set to release on September 9, 2022, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in key roles. The film is backed by Karan Johar`s Dharma Productions.

