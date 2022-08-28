New Delhi: Actor Alia Bhatt is currently making headlines for her upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’ and her pregnancy glow. Recently, she gave another reason for her fans to rejoice. While Alia Bhatt has proved her mettle as an actress, she is also a singer and has sung unplugged versions for a lot of her film songs.

Recently, at an event at IIT Bombay, she sang Kesariya while promoting the film with husband Ranbir Kapoor. In the video, she was wearing flared denim pants with a beige shirt as she sat next to Ranbir Kapoor. The crowd at the college cheered as she sang the song. The promotion event comes as ‘Brahmastra’ is just two weeks away from the release.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, ‘Brahmastra’ stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles as Shiva and Isha. Apart from them, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy will also be seen in prominent roles. After getting many release dates, the film is finally set to hit the theatres on 9th September 2022. It is the first part of a planned trilogy created by Ayan Mukerji and creates its own universe called ‘Astraverse’.

Alia and Ranbir first met on the sets of ‘Brahmastra’ and fell in love while working together. The couple tied the knot in April this year and are expecting their first child together.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in ‘Darlings’ directed by Jasmeet K. Reen, co-starring Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah. She has also wrapped up the shooting of Karan Johar’s upcoming film ‘Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’ opposite Ranveer Singh. Recently, she also wrapped up the shooting of Hollywood film ‘Heart of Stone’ with Gal Gadot. The film also marks her debut in the Hollywood film industry.