Alia Bhatt Slams Camera Persons for Invading her Privacy in her Living Room, Says, ‘All Lines Were Crossed Today’

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt is one such actress who never shies away from calling out what’s wrong. Be it protecting herself from controversies or being protective about her daughter Raha, Alia has alsways spoken her mind. Now, recently, the actress called out the breach of privacy by a popular news portal when she was clicked while sitting in the living room of her house. Angry by camerapersons for coming on the terrace of her house, Alia took to Instagram and called out the invasion of privacy, tagging a post by ETimes.

“Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my LIVING ROOM when I felt something watching me .. I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighboring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed? this is a gross invasion of someone's privacy! There's a line you just cannot cross and it's safe to say all lines were crossed today! @mumbaipolice,” Alia wrote on her Instagram story. Alia also tagged Mumbai Police in her story as she called out the security breach.

Earlier also, Ranbir and Alia had requested privacy from the paparazzi and asked them to not click pictures of their newborn daughter Raha.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’ which also marked her first film with husband Ranbir Kapoor. She will next be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’ alongside Ranveer Singh and is also gearing up for her Hollywood debut ‘Heart of Stone’ alongside Gal Gadot.