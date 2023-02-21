topStoriesenglish2575820
NewsLifestylePeople
ALIA BHATT

Alia Bhatt Slams Camera Persons for Invading her Privacy in her Living Room, Says, ‘All Lines Were Crossed Today’

Alia Bhatt slammed camera persons for invading her privacy and capturing her while she was sitting in her living room.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 08:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Alia Bhatt Slams Camera Persons for Invading her Privacy in her Living Room, Says, ‘All Lines Were Crossed Today’

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt is one such actress who never shies away from calling out what’s wrong. Be it protecting herself from controversies or being protective about her daughter Raha, Alia has alsways spoken her mind. Now, recently, the actress called out the breach of privacy by a popular news portal when she was clicked while sitting in the living room of her house. Angry by camerapersons for coming on the terrace of her house, Alia took to Instagram and called out the invasion of privacy, tagging a post by ETimes.  

“Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my LIVING ROOM when I felt something watching me .. I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighboring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed? this is a gross invasion of someone's privacy! There's a line you just cannot cross and it's safe to say all lines were crossed today! @mumbaipolice,” Alia wrote on her Instagram story. Alia also tagged Mumbai Police in her story as she called out the security breach.

Earlier also, Ranbir and Alia had requested privacy from the paparazzi and asked them to not click pictures of their newborn daughter Raha. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’ which also marked her first film with husband Ranbir Kapoor. She will next be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’ alongside Ranveer Singh and is also gearing up for her Hollywood debut ‘Heart of Stone’ alongside Gal Gadot.

Live Tv

Alia BhattAlia Bhatt privacyAlia Bhatt invasion privacyAlia Bhatt picsAlia Bhatt living room pics

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985
DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect children from the 'known enemy' of the eyes?
DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?
DNA Video
DNA: They kept on demolishing the mosque..the policemen kept watching the spectacle
DNA Video
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'