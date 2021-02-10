हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt spotted wearing Rs 5000 worth Melissa Kick Off white shoes at airport - See pics

Recently, she was clicked at the airport wearing a tie-dye blue tee and denim shorts. She paired her look with white Melissa Kick-Off AD sneakers priced at Rs 5000. You can buy it too and make any boring outfit stand out in a crowd. Alia Bhatt also carried a huge white Chanel handbag. 

Alia Bhatt spotted wearing Rs 5000 worth Melissa Kick Off white shoes at airport - See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Alia Bhatt flew to the Maldives with her sister Shaheen and BFFS Anushka Ranjan recently. However, the talented actress had to rush back due to boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's uncle Rajiv Kapoor's sudden demise. The doting girlfriend cut-short her vacay and joined the Kapoor family in their hour of need. 

Recently, she was clicked at the airport wearing a tie-dye blue tee and denim shorts. Alia Bhatt paired her look with white Melissa Kick-Off AD sneakers priced at Rs 5000. Check out her pictures: 

You can buy it too and make any boring outfit stand out in a crowd. Alia Bhatt also carried a huge white Chanel handbag. 

The Melissa Kick-Off has a little platform height, giving an edge to the sneaker look. 

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has three big films in her kitty including 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'Brahmastra' and 'RRR'. 

 

Tags:
Alia BhattRanbir Kapooralia bhatt airport picsmelissa kick off shoeswhite sneakersMaldives
