Alia Bhatt looks absolutely stunning in rainbow-striped bikini in Maldives, check post

NEW DELHI: Alia Bhatt is having the best time with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in the Maldives and has been regularly giving updates from the island. Both Alia and Akansha have been sharing photos and videos from their resort, dinner table and beaches.

On Sunday, Alia shared another breathtaking picture of herself in a stunning colour-blocked bikini with her hair in true beach waves style. Alia looked all things gorgeous as she posed wearing a big smile against the backdrop of the clear blue waters. Her only accessories were her smartwatch and golden hoop earrings. She captioned the photo as, "blue seas and a pisces".

Check out her photos below:

Just yesterday, Alia's bestie and Guilty actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor had shared photos from their pool time. In the pics, Alia was enjoying swimming in the pool with the ladies as they posed happily for the camera flaunting their bikini mode and soaking in the Maldivian sun. Click on the link below to check out the photos.

See the post here:

Alia had earlier celebrated the New Year at Ranthambore National Park along with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, sister Shaheen and mother Soni Razdan. Ranbir's family members including his mother Neetu Singh, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni along with her husband Bharat and daughter Samara, had also joined the trip. Ranbir's close friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji was present.

Alia and Ranbir are said to be in a relationship for over two years now. The two met on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s supernatural drama 'Brahmastra', which is their first project together. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia, and is the first installment of the trilogy.

Speaking of her professional front, Alia also has SS Rajamouli's RRR with Ajay Devgn, NTR and Ram Charan. She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and Karan Johar's period-drama 'Takht'.