‘Chappal Kiska Hai?’: Alia Bhatt Picks Up Paparazzo’s Slipper, Internet Reacts

Alia Bhatt is one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood. She has mesmerised the audience through her effortless performances and enjoys a massive fan following. Currently, she is awaiting the release of her highly anticipated film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which is set to hit theatres soon. Alia has more often than not shared a great bond with the paparazzi and is often found interacting with them. She is often seen posing for them and does not throw tantrums. In a heartwarming incident during her recent encounter with photographers, Alia Bhatt was seen picking up the footwear of a photographer who dropped it while clicking the actress.

Alia Bhatt picks up photographer’s footwear

Alia Bhatt was spotted by the paparazzi, while she stepped out with her mother, Soni Razdan, and sister, Shaheen Bhatt, for dinner. In the video that has been making the rounds on the internet, one of the photographers left his footwear while trying to capture the family stepping out of the restaurant. After noticing the footwear, Alia asked the photographer if it belonged to him. Though he asked her not to pick it up, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress picked it up and handed it back to him.



Soon, the clip went viral on social media, and people had diverse views regarding the situation. Some people praised Alia while others felt that the gesture was just for the cameras.

One user wrote, “She is always nice to everyone but PPL troll her unnecessarily but she always keeps smiling and focuses on her work and family.”

Another user wrote, “Seriously so down to earth.”

Some users even called it a way to promote her new film.

One user wrote, “New way to promote Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.”

Another user commented, “Planned publicity stunt…”

Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Alia Bhatt is all set for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. The film is directed by Karan Johar and is set to hit theatres on July 28. Recently, the makers also released the second song of the film, What Jhumka? The peppy song received a great response from the audience, and people have started grooving to its beats.