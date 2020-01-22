Alia Bhatt turns 'chef' again, cooks zucchini for the first time

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt gave us a sneak peek of her kitchen and revealed what she cooked for the first time in a now-viral video shared by the actress on her YouTube channel. Earlier this week, Alia added a video from her kitchen diary to her collection and flaunted her culinary skills.

In the recent video, the 26-year-old actress can be seen cooking South Indian-style zucchini sabzi with the help of her chef. Interestingly, Alia, along with guiding her viewers to a step-by-step recipe of the dish, also talks about her love for food in the video and how she very often changes her diet as she gets bored of eating the same dishes over and over again.

Sharing the link to her new video, Alia wrote on Twitter, "I am donning my chef's hat again, guys. New video up on my YouTube channel. This time Dilip and Carol teach me something a little more tough."

Watch the video here:

The last time she posted a cooking tutorial video was a month ago when she cooked beetroot salad and chia pudding.

ICYMI, watch how Alia cooked the two dishes.

Alia Bhatt is right now filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. She was last seen in 'Kalank'.

'Brahmastra' with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' and Karan Johar's 'Takht' are Alia's next films.