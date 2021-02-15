हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt wishes beau Ranbir Kapoor Happy Valentine’s in a subtle way

Alia Bhatt wished her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor happy Valentine's Day to my heart in a subtle Instagram story. Alia is often spotted with Ranbir Kapoor. She was last seen on Sunday arriving for Ranbir Kapoor’s uncle and actor Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor’s father Randhir Kapoor’s birthday bash with him. 

Alia Bhatt wishes beau Ranbir Kapoor Happy Valentine’s in a subtle way
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to wish boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor Happy Valentine’s Day. The 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' actor shared a boomerang story on her Instagram and captioned it, "Happy V day all day every day to my *heart* and me." In the story, Alia Bhatt can be seen tapping her index finger in which she is wearing a large embezzled ring with the number 8 embossed in it.
 
Number 8 is Ranbir Kapoor’s favourite number and he has been seen wearing Number 8 jersey on a number of occasions. Last year too, Alia had wished her beau Ranbir on his birthday writing, ‘Happy Birthday 8’ on her Instagram.

Alia is often seen with Ranbir Kapoor. She was last spotted on Sunday arriving for Ranbir Kapoor’s uncle and actor Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor’s father Randhir Kapoor’s birthday bash with him. Alia also earlier attended Ranbir’s uncle and late actor cum producer Rajiv Kapoor’s funeral.

 The duo is expected to tie the knot very soon. In an earlier interview, Ranbir confirmed his relationship with girlfriend Alia Bhatt and said that they both can be expected to get married really soon. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal (marriage) very soon in my life,” shared Ranbir.
 
Alia started dating Ranbir Kapoor around three years back when they started shooting for Ayan Mukherjee supernatural directorial movie Bhramastra. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and will be a trilogy. On the work front, apart from Bhramastra, the talented actress will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's epic saga RRR alongside Ram Charan and Jr NTR. She is also expected to star in Darlings, produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Alia BhattAlia Bhatt Ranbir KapoorValentine's Day 2021lucky number 8
Next
Story

Shah Rukh Khan's production 'Darlings', starring Alia Bhatt, to go on the floor soon

Must Watch

PT7M

Bollywood Breaking: Salman Khan's big announcement on the set of Bigg Boss