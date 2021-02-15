Shah Rukh Khan's production 'Darlings', starring Alia Bhatt, to go on the floor soon

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan's production company Red Chillies has roped in actor Alia Bhatt for the movie Darlings. The makers plan to release the film later this year, it was revealed on Monday. An official announcement on the project will be made soon.

Darlings is pitched as a quirky story about a mother-daughter duo. While Alia plays the daughter, actress Shefali Shah is cast as the mother. Other actors on board are Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.

"The film is set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a middle-class family and traces the lives of two women, as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances. In fact, the movie is gearing up for a release this year itself. The pre-production work is going on full swing, and the team is all ready to take it on floors very soon in Mumbai," a source revealed.

The film is directed by Jasmeet K. Reen.

"An official announcement is expected this week and Darlings will go on the floors as early as the first quarter of 2021," revealed the source.

This is the second time Alia and Shah Rukh have collaborated. They worked together in Gauri Shinde's 2016 film Dear Zindagi, though as co-stars.

Besides Darlings, Shah Rukh is also backing Love Hostel featuring Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra. The film is all set to go on floors. He has also produces Bob Biswas starring Abhishek Bachchan. The project is in post-production stage and gearing up for a Summer 2021 opening.

Shah Rukh Khan is also currently busy shooting for his next starrer, Pathan. The film will also star actor Salman Khan and will mark SRK's return to silver screen for the first time since his Anand L Rai directorial 2018 release Zero.