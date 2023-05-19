Alia Bhatt's 'Hello' In Korean Leaves Internet Divided, Actress Shares BTS From Gucci Cruise Event

New Delhi: Actor Alia Bhatt has returned to India after attending the Gucci Cruise 2024 show in Seoul, but the moments from the event are going viral on social media.

The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor attended the Gucci Cruise Show as a global ambassador of the luxury brand in Seoul. Behind-the-scene video of her getting ready for the event went viral in no time.

In the BTS video, Alia can be seen dressed in a white robe inside her hotel room and trying to learn how to say hello in the Korean language.

Alia is next seen practising saying 'annyeonghaseyo (hello)'. She also said 'annyeong (bye)' as she gets ready for the event. At Gucci Cruise 2024 show, Alia wore a little black dress with structured round cut-outs and silver detailing across the bodice. However, it was her mini transparent bag which caught the maximum attention.

A section of the Internet trolled the actor, asking why it was empty and the bag's purpose. The actor knows best how to deal with trolls. She shut them with an epic reply.

Taking to Instagram, Alia dropped a string of images from the Gucci event and captioned it, "yes the bag was empty." "Hahahah caption," a social media user commented.

Last week, Alia was announced as the first Indian global ambassador of the luxury fashion brand, Gucci. Taking to Instagram, the fashion brand shared the news and captioned it, "Alia Bhatt is the House's newest Global Brand Ambassador. To mark the occasion, the actress, producer, and entrepreneur were captured with the Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag."

Alia also took to Insta to share her excitement and feelings with her fans. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "I'm honoured to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but at a global stage. Gucci's legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I'm looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together @gucci."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Ranveer Singh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. Apart from that, she also has Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in her kitty.