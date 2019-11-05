Alia Bhatt's LA look is breaking the internet—Pic proof

New Delhi: The very talented Alia Bhatt sneaked out some time in-between her busy schedule to chill in Los Angeles. The young and happening star took to Instagram this morning and shared a breathtaking picture of hers.

Alia's LA look of the day has received all the love as the picture has been liked by as many as 491,029 users so far. Check it out here:

Mahesh Bhatt's darling daughter can be seen donning in a chic midi dress with a side sling bag and stylish white-rimmed glasses.

On the work front, Alia will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' which happens to be the first part of a fantasy trilogy co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.

It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal parts. The venture is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film is slated to hit the screens in 2020.

Alia also has Karan Johar's 'Takht' in her kitty which has an ensemble star cast of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.