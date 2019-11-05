close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's LA look is breaking the internet—Pic proof

Alia's LA look of the day has received all the love as the picture has been liked by as many as 491,029 users so far.

Alia Bhatt&#039;s LA look is breaking the internet—Pic proof

New Delhi: The very talented Alia Bhatt sneaked out some time in-between her busy schedule to chill in Los Angeles. The young and happening star took to Instagram this morning and shared a breathtaking picture of hers.

Alia's LA look of the day has received all the love as the picture has been liked by as many as 491,029 users so far. Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia  (@aliaabhatt) on

Mahesh Bhatt's darling daughter can be seen donning in a chic midi dress with a side sling bag and stylish white-rimmed glasses.

On the work front, Alia will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' which happens to be the first part of a fantasy trilogy co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.

It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal parts. The venture is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film is slated to hit the screens in 2020.

Alia also has Karan Johar's 'Takht' in her kitty which has an ensemble star cast of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.

 

Tags:
Alia BhattRanbir KapoorLos AngelesLA
Next
Story

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's trek adventure helps them form a 'pure human connection'—Pics

Must Watch

PT3M55S

Watch top 25 news stories of the day