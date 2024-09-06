New Delhi: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh appeared on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 7 together. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani couple displayed being BFFs until she left the actor offended as she picked Ranbir Kapoor as a better dancer compared to him. Now this old video of Alia is going viral where the actress is seen yelling at the actor for being upset with her after she chose Ranbir Kapoor as a better dancer compared to him.

In the video, Alia tells Ranveer that he himself had told her that he feels RK is a better dancer, and why is he getting upset. To which Karan tells ALia to hug him, which she denies and says, " But I didn't get offended when he said Deepika has more stature. Just because I am short. Tu chup reh bhai".

Watch the video of Alia Bhatt telling Ranveer Singh when he chose Deepika Padukone over her.

Ranveer then says, " Oh it touched her nerves". Later Alia throws a pillow at him. As the video is going viral, netizens are calling her insecure. One user commented, " She showed up her true colours". Another user said, "But girl you would definitely get upset if SLB doesn't cast in his four films". As the user took a dig at Alia, due to she had said in the same show that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has promised her to do 4 films as he has done 3 films with Deepika Padukone.

Alia Bhatt is often trolled by the netizens for copying Deepika Padukone. Alia always considers Deepika as her senior and a better actress than her.