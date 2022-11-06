topStoriesenglish
Alia-Ranbir welcome baby girl: Kareena just can't wait to meet 'mini Alia'; Mahesh Babu shares his joy!

Alia Bhatt, who announced her pregnancy in June this year along with her husband Ranbir in an Instagram post, gave birth to a baby girl on Sunday at the H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Girgaon, Mumbai.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 06:44 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in "Laal Singh Chaddha", is on cloud nine as she is now aunty to her cousin Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl.
New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in "Laal Singh Chaddha", is on cloud nine as she is now aunty to her cousin Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl.

Shortly after the birth of the baby girl, Alia shared the news with a heartwarming sketch of a family of lions. Kareena, whom Alia has idolised over the years, took to the comments section of Alia's post and wrote: "Ufffffff my mini Alia. can't wait to meet her."

Actress and champion of green causes Dia Mirza also commented under the picture: "Congratulations, only love always".

Telugu star Mahesh Babu shared his joy by reposting Alia's post in Instagram Story and wrote on the picture: "Daughters are indeed special! Congratulations @aliabhatt and Ranbir".

