New Delhi: The stylish star Allu Arjun has seen an exceptionally high craze among the audience ever since Pushpa: The Rise has been released. While the film has created a trend all over the masses that saw everyone not only talking but also taking over the style of Pushpa Raj from the film. Now, as the famous Ganpati festival festival has arrived, the fever of Pushpa Raj style was seen taking over the Ganpati idols.

The Ganpati festival is among the most celebrated one among the masses. While the people welcome Lord Ganesha at their place this time the idols arrived in Pushpa Raj style in some of the pandals of Maharashtra, where the festival is celebrated with maximum enthusiasm for their biggest festival. In some places, the idols of Lord Ganesha were seen where he was sitting in the famous Pushpa Raj style.

This is a sheer example of the craze and stardom of Allu Arjun. It is amazing to see that even after such a long time the craze of the stylish staar doesn't seem to drop and is always creating new examples of its popularity.

After the success of Pushpa at the beginning of the year 2022, the actor has been receiving offers from everywhere including Bollywood, brands, etc. Now if the news about his Hollywood debut happens to be true, this will altogether become the biggest news of 2022.