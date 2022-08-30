NewsLifestylePeople
GANESH CHATURTHI 2022

Allu Arjun fandom reaches Ganpati festival, Bappa idols inspired by Pushpa Raj - See pictures

Ganesh Chaturthi begins on August 30, 2022: In some places, the idols of Lord Ganesha were seen where he was sitting in famous Pushpa Raj style. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 05:56 PM IST|Source: Bollywood Life

Trending Photos

Allu Arjun fandom reaches Ganpati festival, Bappa idols inspired by Pushpa Raj - See pictures

New Delhi: The stylish star Allu Arjun has seen an exceptionally high craze among the audience ever since Pushpa: The Rise has been released. While the film has created a trend all over the masses that saw everyone not only talking but also taking over the style of Pushpa Raj from the film. Now, as the famous Ganpati festival festival has arrived, the fever of Pushpa Raj style was seen taking over the Ganpati idols.

The Ganpati festival is among the most celebrated one among the masses. While the people welcome Lord Ganesha at their place this time the idols arrived in Pushpa Raj style in some of the pandals of Maharashtra, where the festival is celebrated with maximum enthusiasm for their biggest festival. In some places, the idols of Lord Ganesha were seen where he was sitting in the famous Pushpa Raj style. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Allu Arjun  (@alluarjunfantix)

This is a sheer example of the craze and stardom of Allu Arjun. It is amazing to see that even after such a long time the craze of the stylish staar doesn't seem to drop and is always creating new examples of its popularity. 

After the success of Pushpa at the beginning of the year 2022, the actor has been receiving offers from everywhere including Bollywood, brands, etc. Now if the news about his Hollywood debut happens to be true, this will altogether become the biggest news of 2022.

Live Tv

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022Allu ArjunPushpa RajPushpa The Riseganpati idolpushpa ganpati idolGanesh Chaturthibappa idols

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When Major Dhyan Chand faced Hitler
DNA Video
DNA: Truth behind the terror connections of madrassas in Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Ankita a victim of failed 'Love Jihad'?
DNA Video
DNA: Flood 'emergency' in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'trending' win against Pakistan on social media
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 29, 2022
DNA Video
Why is the dragon afraid of the Taiwan wall?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of 'racial attacks' on Indians in US
DNA Video
DNA : The building of corruption is about to collapse!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Azad's mirror' to Gandhi family's Congress