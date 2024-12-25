Actor Allu Arjun and the makers of 'Pushpa' announced a financial aid of Rs 2 crore on Wednesday for the family of the woman who died in a stampede during the film's screening on December 4 at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. Allu Arjun will contribute Rs 1 crore, while the Pushpa production company, Mytri Movie Makers, and the film’s director, Sukumar, will each donate Rs 50 lakh to support the family.

Allu Arjun's father and veteran producer Allu Aravind visited a private hospital where a boy injured in the stampede is undergoing treatment.

He expressed relief after speaking to the doctors, who informed them that the boy is recovering and can now breathe on his own.

On December 4, a 35-year-old woman died in a stampede at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during the screening of 'Pushpa 2' and her eight-year-old son was hospitalised.

Meanwhile, Telangana State Film Development Corporation (FDC) chairman and prominent producer Dil Raju announced that a delegation of film personalities would meet Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday to promote healthy relations between the government and the film industry.

Following the incident, a case was registered against Allu Arjun, his security team and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on a complaint by the deceased woman's family.

Earlier on December 13, Pushpa 2 actor was arrested by the city police in connection with the death of the woman.

The Telangana High Court granted him a four-week interim bail on the same day, and he was released from prison on the morning of December 14.

(With PTI inputs)