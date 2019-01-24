Allu Arjun recreates Priya Prakash Varrier's 'wink' act, video goes viral—Watch

New Delhi: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun recently attended 'Lovers Day' film event. Well, internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier's Malayalam debut movie 'Oru Adaar Love' is being dubbed into Telugu and the promotions of it are in full swing.

Allu Arjun was present as the special guest on the film promotion event and that's where the famous 'wink' was recreated. Oh yes, he did it! The Telugu superstar was standing on the stage with the makers and the entire star cast of the Malayalam hit.

The video has gone viral on social media as netizens are loving it! A fan club shared it on Twitter. Watch it here:

what's even more interesting is the fact that 'wink' girl Priya Prakash Varrier was also standing on stage along with co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof and enjoyed the whole act.

Priya got her instant fame after a small clip from her debut Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' went viral a few months back. It was a clip taken from the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' where She got the big thumbs up from the viewers for her expressions and her 'winking' act won many hearts.

'Oru Adaar Love' is a romantic drama directed by Omar Lulu. It features Priya Prakash Varrier, Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles.