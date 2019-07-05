Allu Arjun shares photos of newly upgraded vanity van

Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun on Friday shared pictures of his new, highly sophisticated and upgraded vanity van with his followers on Twitter.

"Every time I buy something big in my life, there is only one thought in my mind. People have showered so much love; it`s the power of their love that I am being able to buy all this. Gratitude forever. Thank you all. It`s my vanity van, FALCON," Arjun tweeted along with some pictures of the vanity van.

Going by the pictures, Arjun`s van has got a major upgrade. According to the industry grapevine, the van cost a whopping Rs 7 crore.

Arjun is currently busy shooting for filmmaker Trivikram`s yet-untitled Telugu film, which also stars Pooja Hegde and Tabu in crucial roles.

This is Arjun`s third film with Trivikram after "Julayi" and "S/O Sathyamurthy".

Arjun has two more films in the pipeline. He has a yet-untitled film with director Sukumar and another titled "Icon" with director Venu Sri Ram.