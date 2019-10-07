close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shruti Haasan

Always looking for that one great love: Shruti Haasan

Lakshmi told Shruti: "You have had a few relationships."

Always looking for that one great love: Shruti Haasan

Chennai: Actress Shruti Haasan has opened up about her personal life and says she always looks for "that one great love".

Shruti was in a conversation with host Lakshmi Manchu on the sets for VOOT's "Feet Up with the Stars Telugu". In a tête-à-tête with Lakshmi, the actress spilled the beans about her relationships and love life.

Lakshmi told Shruti: "You have had a few relationships."

To which, Shruti said: "Only one!"

Lakshmi then said: "Ok, we all have relationships and heartbreaks, but what was your opinion about love and relation during the start of your career?"

Shruti's replied: "I was the cool type. I was very innocent, and everyone would boss around me. I am a very emotional person, that's why they could take over. I would say, it was a very good experience for me."

Shruti didn't stop here and gave a detailed insight.

"Even now there is no formula. Good people are good at good times and the same people are bad at times. But I have no regrets, it was overall a good experience for me. I have learnt a lot and it was a learning experience. But I always look for that one great love and I will be happy to announce that this is the one I have been waiting for."

"It's not a romantic cinema love, we know we are in cinema. Honestly, it's between two people who grow together for each other. World is full of judgement, so we should be able to understand and communicate with each other", she added.

"What are the king-like qualities to rule your heart?", Lakshmi asked.

Shruti said: "Honesty, sense of humor, clean, no smelly."

 

Tags:
Shruti HaasanLakshmi ManchuLove story
Next
Story

Chitra Bharati is a non political initiative: Subhash Ghai

Must Watch

PT4M27S

Breaking News: India gets details of Swiss account holders