हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Always sasti: Kangana Ranaut hits out at Taapsee Pannu over I-T raids, asks her to come out clean

Taapsee Pannu had signed off her tweets on recent Income Tax raids on her properties saying ‘she is no more sasti’, in a clear reference to Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel's attack on her in the past. Kangana today took to Twitter to attack the 'Thappad' actress and asked her to come clean on the matter. 

Always sasti: Kangana Ranaut hits out at Taapsee Pannu over I-T raids, asks her to come out clean

NEW DELHI: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been quite vocal about social and political issues and frequently express it on Twitter, has once again blasted actress Taapsee Paanu in connection with recent raids at her premises by the Income Tax department. Taapse had on Saturday broken her silence on I-T raids at her premises and shared a series of tweets in connection with the matter. In one of the tweets, she referred to Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel's comment that the 'Manmarziya' actress was Kangana's 'sasti copy'. 

"You will always remain sasti because you are sab rapists ka feminist... your ring master Kashyap was raided in 2013 as well for tax chori... government official’s report is out if you aren’t guilty go to court against them come clean on this ... come on sasti," Kangana responded to Taapsee's tweet, making it clear that the latter's image has not changed in her eyes. 

In another tweet, she also called Taapsee a 'monkey pulling off cheap tricks.' "But her alleged rapist ring master was raided in 2013, FM clearly referred to him,entire Phantom and Kwan gang who were accused of multiple rapes and molestations by hundreds of women were also raided but still only this monkey doing sasta Tamasha... where are the ring masters," she wrote.

Taapsee Pannu

Earlier in the day, Taapsee posted a three-point statement on Twitter on an 'alleged bungalow in Paris, the alleged receipt of Rs 5 crore and her memory of 2013 raid'. She wrote, "3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily 1. The keys of the 'alleged' bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner. 2. The 'alleged' receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I’ve been refused that money before 3. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister P.S- 'not so sasti',” anymore."

On March 3, the Income Tax Department conducted raids at properties of Anurag Kashyap and Tapsee Pannu and his partners who launched the now shuttered production house Phantom Films. The searches targeting Kashyap and Taapsee were part of a tax evasion probe against Phantom Films. Besides the actor-director duo, the IT department conducted searches at some executives of celebrity and talent management companies KWAN and Exceed, premises.

The others searched included some employees of Phantom Films, which was dissolved in 2018, and its then promoters Kashyap, director-producer Vikramaditya Motwane, producer Vikas Bahl and producer-distributor Madhu Mantena.

The Income Tax Department has detected financial irregularities of over Rs 650 crore after it raided two film production companies, two talent management companies and a leading actress, the Central Board of Direct Taxes has claimed.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kangana RanautTaapsee PannuAnurag KashyapBollywoodIncome Tax raidsIncome Tax
Next
Story

Narcotics Control Bureau's charge sheet in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case is damp squib: Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer hits back

Must Watch

PT11M1S

Breaking News: Former TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi joined BJP