Always sasti: Kangana Ranaut hits out at Taapsee Pannu over I-T raids, asks her to come out clean

NEW DELHI: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been quite vocal about social and political issues and frequently express it on Twitter, has once again blasted actress Taapsee Paanu in connection with recent raids at her premises by the Income Tax department. Taapse had on Saturday broken her silence on I-T raids at her premises and shared a series of tweets in connection with the matter. In one of the tweets, she referred to Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel's comment that the 'Manmarziya' actress was Kangana's 'sasti copy'.

"You will always remain sasti because you are sab rapists ka feminist... your ring master Kashyap was raided in 2013 as well for tax chori... government official’s report is out if you aren’t guilty go to court against them come clean on this ... come on sasti," Kangana responded to Taapsee's tweet, making it clear that the latter's image has not changed in her eyes.

In another tweet, she also called Taapsee a 'monkey pulling off cheap tricks.' "But her alleged rapist ring master was raided in 2013, FM clearly referred to him,entire Phantom and Kwan gang who were accused of multiple rapes and molestations by hundreds of women were also raided but still only this monkey doing sasta Tamasha... where are the ring masters," she wrote.

Earlier in the day, Taapsee posted a three-point statement on Twitter on an 'alleged bungalow in Paris, the alleged receipt of Rs 5 crore and her memory of 2013 raid'. She wrote, "3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily 1. The keys of the 'alleged' bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner. 2. The 'alleged' receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I’ve been refused that money before 3. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister P.S- 'not so sasti',” anymore."

On March 3, the Income Tax Department conducted raids at properties of Anurag Kashyap and Tapsee Pannu and his partners who launched the now shuttered production house Phantom Films. The searches targeting Kashyap and Taapsee were part of a tax evasion probe against Phantom Films. Besides the actor-director duo, the IT department conducted searches at some executives of celebrity and talent management companies KWAN and Exceed, premises.

The others searched included some employees of Phantom Films, which was dissolved in 2018, and its then promoters Kashyap, director-producer Vikramaditya Motwane, producer Vikas Bahl and producer-distributor Madhu Mantena.

The Income Tax Department has detected financial irregularities of over Rs 650 crore after it raided two film production companies, two talent management companies and a leading actress, the Central Board of Direct Taxes has claimed.