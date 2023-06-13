Amber Heard To Make Her First Public Appearance Since Johnny Depp Trial

Washington: Hollywood actor Amber Heard is all set to make her first public appearance since her trial with Johnny Depp at the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Italy on June 24, reported Deadline. She will be in Italy for the world premiere of her film 'In The Fire' along with the film's director Conor Allyn and co-star Eduardo Noriego. The film will premiere on June 24 at the Teatro Antico di Taorina. The fest takes place June 23-July 1, 2023 in Sicily, as per Deadline, a US-based media outlet.

'In the Fire' is described as a supernatural thriller that stars Heard as a pioneering psychiatrist who sets out to treat a desperate child at a time when psychiatry is not yet a respected science. Set in 1899, the film follows a 38-year-old American psychiatrist as she arrives on a rich farm in Colombia after being called to solve the case of a disturbed child following increasingly insistent accusations that the child is the devil. While the woman tries to psychoanalyze the child, the nefarious events intensify and her "cure" becomes a race to save the little boy from the fury of his fellow citizens, and perhaps, even from himself, reported Deadline.

It will be Heard's first picture to be promoted following her legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp. Recently, several reports surfaced that Heard has now relocated to Spain with her young daughter and has quit the Hollywood industry, which she later denied.

Heard jetted off to Europe in September 2022, just three months after her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, won his defamation trial against her on June 1.

Depp, 59, sued Heard for USD 50 million in 2019, claiming she lied about him abusing her only to obtain more money in their divorce settlement. One year later, his ex-wife countersued him for USD 100 million.

The trial ended in June 2022 with the court ordering Heard to pay Depp USD 10 million in compensatory damages plus USD 350,000 in punitive damages for defaming the 'Cry Baby' actor in a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote for The Washington Post.