New Delhi: Actress Ameesha Patel found herself in the midst of a controversy over an event which she attended in Madhya Pradesh recently. The organiser of the said event, who is a social worker reportedly filed a complaint against the actress over her 'brief' performance.

According to Hindustan Times, a social worker named Sunil Jain acccused Ameesha Patel and alleged that she had charged a huge amount for the event but didn't perform for the set duration.

However, adding twist to the tale, hours after Ameesha attended the event at Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh on April 23, 2022, she tweeted: Attended the Navchandi Mahostav 2022 yesterday 23 rd April in Khandwa city ,Madhva Pradesh … v v v v badly organised by Star Flash Entertainment and Mr Arvind Pandey .. I feared for my life but I want to thank the local police for taking care of me v well ..

Attended the Navchandi Mahostav 2022 yesterday 23 rd April in Khandwa city ,Madhva Pradesh … v v v v badly organised by Star Flash Entertainment and Mr Arvind Pandey .. I feared for my life but I want to thank the local police for taking care of me v well .. — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) April 24, 2022

The actress alleged in her tweet that she 'feared for her life' and thanked the local police for ensuring her safety.

As actors we attend 100s of events in a year.Some leave an awful taste like The navchandi mela 2022,Khandwa,MP,23rd April.Bad n rude management.After spending an entire hour at d venue as committed,I had to take the help of d local police 2 escape unharmed.I thank them

From my — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) April 26, 2022

A statement was issued by the actress after the controversy over her taking payment of an hour long performance floated in the media.

Her statement read: "Contrary to reports doing rounds about me cheating a social worker, let me clarify, I attended the Navchandi Mahotsav in Madhya Pradesh on 23rd April 2022. The event organized by Star Flash Entertainment and Mr Arvind Pandey was so badly organized that I feared for my life. I was never supposed to perform at the event, it was only an appearance that I fulfilled. However, when I reached there I realized that the organizers were playing dirty, things seemed fishy and I was not okay with them. I feared for my life, and I am thankful to the local police who helped me leave from there safely when they saw that all the proof was in my favor. Incidents like these put a question on humanity, but I am glad that good people also exist in this world."

On the work front, Ameesha Patel will be seen in Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2, the sequel 2001 release Gadar.