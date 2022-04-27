हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel 'feared for her life' at MP event, organiser accuses her of cheating

Ameesha Patel alleged in her tweet that she 'feared for her life' and thanked the local police for ensuring her safety. 

Pic Courtesy: File Photo

New Delhi: Actress Ameesha Patel found herself in the midst of a controversy over an event which she attended in Madhya Pradesh recently. The organiser of the said event, who is a social worker reportedly filed a complaint against the actress over her 'brief' performance. 

According to Hindustan Times, a social worker named Sunil Jain acccused Ameesha Patel and alleged that she had charged a huge amount for the event but didn't perform for the set duration.

However, adding twist to the tale, hours after Ameesha attended the event at Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh on April 23, 2022, she tweeted: Attended the Navchandi Mahostav 2022 yesterday 23 rd April in Khandwa city ,Madhva Pradesh … v v v v badly organised by Star Flash Entertainment and Mr Arvind Pandey .. I feared for my life but I want to thank the local police for taking care of me v well ..

The actress alleged in her tweet that she 'feared for her life' and thanked the local police for ensuring her safety. 

A statement was issued by the actress after the controversy over her taking payment of an hour long performance floated in the media. 

Her statement read: "Contrary to reports doing rounds about me cheating a social worker, let me clarify, I attended the Navchandi Mahotsav in Madhya Pradesh on 23rd April 2022. The event organized by Star Flash Entertainment and Mr Arvind Pandey was so badly organized that I feared for my life. I was never supposed to perform at the event, it was only an appearance that I fulfilled. However, when I reached there I realized that the organizers were playing dirty, things seemed fishy and I was not okay with them. I feared for my life, and I am thankful to the local police who helped me leave from there safely when they saw that all the proof was in my favor. Incidents like these put a question on humanity, but I am glad that good people also exist in this world."

On the work front, Ameesha Patel will be seen in Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2, the sequel 2001 release Gadar. 

 

