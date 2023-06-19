topStoriesenglish2623864
NewsLifestylePeople
AMEESHA PATEL

Ameesha Patel Soars Mercury Levels In Sizzling Hot Black Bikini - Watch

Dropping a video from Dubai in a sizzling black bikini on Instagram, Ameesha wrote, "Hey you !!!! What u lookin at ????" 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 07:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Ameesha Patel Soars Mercury Levels In Sizzling Hot Black Bikini - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel, who often leaves the mercury soaring on the internet with her piping-hot photos and videos, recently dropped another bombshell on her social media. Ameesha, who will next be seen in 'Gadar 2' opposite Sunny Deol is oozing hotness on Instagram with her latest sexy video.

Dropping a video from Dubai in a sizzling black bikini on Instagram, Ameesha wrote, "Hey you !!!! What u lookin at ????" In the video, the actress can be seen flaunting her sexy curves in the sizzling bikini. 

She often shares her smokin' hot pictures and videos on social media and has a massive fan following of millions.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9)

On the work front, Ameesha Patel made her debut in Bollywood opposite Hrithik Roshan in 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai'. She is best known for her work in films like 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', 'Humraaz', and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. 

She is now all set to make a comeback on the big screen with Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is one of the biggest releases of 2023. The film is a sequel to one of the most iconic films of Bollywood, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The highly-anticipated film is slated to hit the screens on August 11.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile