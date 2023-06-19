Ameesha Patel Soars Mercury Levels In Sizzling Hot Black Bikini - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel, who often leaves the mercury soaring on the internet with her piping-hot photos and videos, recently dropped another bombshell on her social media. Ameesha, who will next be seen in 'Gadar 2' opposite Sunny Deol is oozing hotness on Instagram with her latest sexy video.

Dropping a video from Dubai in a sizzling black bikini on Instagram, Ameesha wrote, "Hey you !!!! What u lookin at ????" In the video, the actress can be seen flaunting her sexy curves in the sizzling bikini.

She often shares her smokin' hot pictures and videos on social media and has a massive fan following of millions.

On the work front, Ameesha Patel made her debut in Bollywood opposite Hrithik Roshan in 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai'. She is best known for her work in films like 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', 'Humraaz', and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.

She is now all set to make a comeback on the big screen with Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is one of the biggest releases of 2023. The film is a sequel to one of the most iconic films of Bollywood, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The highly-anticipated film is slated to hit the screens on August 11.