close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel's raises summer heat in a smouldering photo shoot! See pic

Ameesha made her big screen debut with Hrithik Roshan in 2000 blockbuster hit 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'. 

Ameesha Patel&#039;s raises summer heat in a smouldering photo shoot! See pic
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel recently shared a picture from her smoking hot photoshoot. And needless to say that 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' actress is looking ravishing in a little black dress.

The stunner of an actress is an avid social media user and often shares fresh posts for her fans. She has over 2.4 million followers on Instagram and she makes sure to her keep her account updated.

Check out her latest picture from a recent photo shoot which has gone viral on the internet. Check it out:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9) on

Ameesha made her big screen debut with Hrithik Roshan in 2000 blockbuster hit 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'. She has also acted in several Telugu and Tamil films. She played the lead role in Sunny Deol starrer Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in 2001 which became one of the biggest hits in the history of Hindi cinema. She got the Filmfare Special Performance Award for her part in 'Gadar'.

Ameesha started her own production house in 2011. It's named as Ameesha Patel Productions.

She was last seen in Sunny Deol's 'Bhaiaji Superhit' which also starred Preity Zinta in the lead role. The film has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Arshad Warsi, Evelyn Sharma, Mithun Chakraborty, Prakash Raj and Shreyas Talpade. The action comedy is written and directed by Neerraj Pathak.

 

Tags:
Ameesha Patelameesha patel picsameesha patel photos
Next
Story

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput spotted in Bandra — Pics

Must Watch

PT3M27S

RBI cuts repo rate by 0.25% in bid to spur growth