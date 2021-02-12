हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sushmita Sen

Amid breakup rumours, Sushmita Sen shares a solo pic

Earlier, Sushmita Sen had left her fans speculating if she had broken up with boyfriend, model Rohman Shawl. She shared a cryptic post on relationships which read, “The problem is women think he will change, he won’t. The mistake men make is thinking she’ll never change. She will.”

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/sushmitasen47

New Delhi: Bollywood star Sushmita Sen posted a stunning picture of herself with a picturesque view in the background. The actress frequently treats her fans with glimpses from her life. 

In the Instagram post uploaded by Sushmita, sitting by seaside, she looks as if in deep thought. Captioning her post, the former Miss Universe wrote, “My #thinkingpout Whenever I am at Sea, I have a beautiful perspective of both land & ocean...it’s a place where I am neutral!! I have learned that the best decisions are made from where you’re neutral...and not from where you’re torn!! #sharing #introspection #depth #lifelessons #perspective #strength. I love you guys! #duggadugga.” 

Take a look at the post:

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in Hotstar web series ‘Aarya’  in 2020. The series also starred Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Namit Das, Vikas Kumar in prominent roles. Helmed by Ram Madhvani, the series was an official adaptation of popular Dutch crime-drama, 'Penoza'.

Talking about movies, she last featured in 2010 film 'No Problem'. It was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Anil Kapoor, who also starred as one of the leads. 

