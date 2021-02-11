हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen's cryptic post on men leaves fans wondering if all is well between her and boyfriend Rohman Shawl?

The tall and talented Sushmita is currently dating model Rohman Shawl and the two have been papped together on multiple occasions. Their social media PDA too has caught the attention of fans many times. The dashing duo gives major couple goals, sharing pictures and videos regularly on their respective social media handles. 

Sushmita Sen&#039;s cryptic post on men leaves fans wondering if all is well between her and boyfriend Rohman Shawl?

New Delhi: Former Miss Universe and talented B-Towner Sushmita Sen recently took to Instagram and dropped a cryptic post on men and women. Soon, her fans got worried feeling if all is well between Sushmita and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. 

Sushmita Sen posted on Instagram: 

The tall and talented Sushmita Sen is currently dating model Rohman Shawl and the two have been papped together on multiple occasions. Their social media PDA too has caught the attention of fans many times. 

The dashing duo gives major couple goals, sharing pictures and videos regularly on their respective social media handles. The couple is majorly into fitness and even work out together at times.

On the work front, she was last seen in 2010 film 'No Problem'. It was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Anil Kapoor, who also played one of the leads in the film.

Sushmita made her digital debut with Hotstar web series Aarya in 2020. The 9-episode drama about Aarya - a woman caught in the underbelly of a drug ring, forced to take on the reins after the tragic loss of her husband; as she fights to protect her children against all odds. 

It received a warm reception from fans and critics alike. 

 

