Amid dating rumours with Saba Azad, Hrithik Roshan compliments ex-wife Sussanne Khan's shorts, fan urges 'come back together'

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan has been hitting headlines for his newfound friendship with singer-actress Saba Azad. Hrithik was recently papped twice while walking hand-in-hand with Saba after exiting a restaurant. It is being speculated that the actor is all set to move ahead in life after his separation from Sussanne Khan.

Meanwhile, as the buzz around Hrithik and Saba continues, the 'War' actor took time out of his busy schedule to pay attention to his former wife Sussanne's workout regime. Sussanne had dropped a video on her Instagram where she was seen performing different types of workouts targetting her specific muscle groups. The 43-year-old was seen in a black tank top and block-print blue shorts which drew Hrithik's attention.

Commenting on Sussanne's workout video, Hrithik wrote, "Haha I like the shorts." However, one of the fans also reacted to Hrithik’s comment and requested them to come back together. “Come back together no," the fan wrote and dropped a teary-eyed emoji.

Hrithik and Sussanne were married to each other for several years. The two dated for almost four days before they tied the knot after his debut film 'Kaho Naa Pyar Hain'. However, in 2014, the duo separated and got divorced. They still share cordial terms with each other and continue to co-parent their children - Hrehaan and Hridaan.

Sussanne, a noted interior designer, is rumoured to be dating actor Arslan Goni. The two are often seen dropping mushy comments on each other's social media posts.

Sussanne and Arslan Goni had jetted off to Goa together in October last to ring in her birthday. Back in December 2021, Goni had addressed their rumoured romance stating that despite spending time in Goa for the latter's birthday party, he and Sussanne are just 'close friends'.

Arslan Goni made his debut in Bollywood with 'Jia Aur Jia' opposite Kalki Koechlin and Richa Chadha. He also appeared in web-series 'Mein Hero Bol Raha Hun', produced by Ekta Kapoor.