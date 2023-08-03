Amid Dream Girl 2 Promotions, Ananya Panday Drops Hot Look In Pink Bikini, Have You Seen Yet?

New Delhi: Actress Ananya Panday, who has been generating buzz with her upcoming romantic-comedy 'Dream Girl 2', has set the internet on fire with her latest bikini look. The 24-year-old is flaunting her sexy and toned figure in the pretty pink beachwear, that is now going viral on the internet. Ananya seems to be enjoying scenic locales at Spain as she dropped the photos.

In the photos, Ananya is dressed in a pink bikini. She ronuded off her look with a sleek neckpiece and had her hair tied in a messy bun. She also wore a bracelet and carried sunglasses on her head. Take a look at her latest bikini photos here.

Ananya is rumoured to be dating talented actor Aditya Roy Kapur. The rumoured lovebirds were recently spotted holidaying together in Lisbon, Portugal. Several photos and videos of the two had emerged from their romantic holiday and went viral on the internet.

In one of the photos, Ananya and Aditya were seen engrossed in a happy conversation with each other while seated at a restaurant. Few days back, they were also spotted together taking a stroll on the streets of Spain, where Aditya was seen hugging Ananya from behind, while they were enjoying the picturesque view. They had also attended a rock concert there.

Speaking of the work front, Ananya Panday will soon be seen sharing the screen space with Ayushamann Khurrana in 'Dream Girl 2'. The film trailer was unveiled by the makers on August 2. The film will arrive in theatres on August 25, 2023. She also has director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller in her kitty. Ecstatic about the project, Ananya had earlier said, "When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career."

Ananya Panday also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She will also be making her web series debut with Amazon Prime Video's 'Call me bae'.