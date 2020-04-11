Amid lockdown, Bhumi Pednekar learns hydroponics farming from mommy

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has made the most of this lockdown phase which is due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak in the country. Amid the shutdown period, Bhumi learnt the science of hydroponics farming from her mother Sumitra Pednekar.

The mother-daughter duo always wanted to build a garden to table concept of a sustainable lifestyle and looks like that dream is coming to fruition.

Bhumi said, “My mom and I always wanted to have a hydroponics garden of our own where we grow our own vegetables and can have a fully sustainable lifestyle. We wanted to have a garden to table lifestyle at home and we are both happy with the progress.”

The versatile actress is also the brain behind her much-lauded online and offline initiative ‘Climate Warrior’ through which she is raising awareness on how a citizen of India can contribute to protecting the climate.

She added, “This quarantine has made me get into learning the science of hydroponics and understand the essence of what conservation of environment can truly mean. I have been working closely with my mom during this time. I’m proud that our garden can now produce food for two days of the week! I have tried to be closer to nature during the lockdown and it has made me realise that we can become completely self-sustaining as a community and do our best for its preservation.”

The science of soil-less gardening is called hydroponics. It involves growing healthy plants without the use of a traditional soil medium by using a nutrient like a mineral-rich water solution instead. A plant just needs to select nutrients, some water, and sunlight to grow. Such farming reduced the use of chemicals and is a brilliant way of cutting down soil pollution.

Way to go girl!