Amid Massive Backlash To Adipurush, Dipika Chikhlia Aka Sita Ma From Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan Drops Video

New Delhi: Actor Dipika Chikhlia is a name that needs no introduction. The popular television actress essayed Goddess Sita in Ramanand Sagar's cult television series 'Ramayan', which aired on Doordarshan in the late 80s, and became a household name. She has forever been loved by the masses in the same avatar.

An avid Instagram user, Dipika often shared her reels and videos with her fans. At a time when Om Raut's latest directorial 'Adipurush' has been facing flak from all over, the actor a clip which is a montage of videos and pictures and shows her praying in a saffron saree. She captioned the post writing, "This post is on public demand … I am grateful for the love I have always received for the role I played ... Me... as sitaji ...could not have asked for more."

As soon as she shared the video, her fans filled the comment section with heartfelt remarks and showered love on the veteran actor.

One user wrote, "No one can replace u as Sita ji role"

"Ma'am apki ek ye reel ...Puri Adipurush film per bhari pade gi," wrote another.

Some of the fans even compared her with Kriti Sanon who played Goddess Sita in 'Adipurush', which has been mirred into controversy for various reasons.

Dipika played the lead role of Goddess Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. Actor Arun Govil played the role of Lord Rama. The show was aired on the Doordarshan channel in the late 80s.

Adipurush Controversy

Speaking about the 'Adipurush' controversy, lavish multilingual retelling of the Ramayana, has been at the centre of protests due to some of 'ojectionable and indecent' dialogues in the film. The magunm opus, directed by Om Raut and fronted by Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, has come under attack for its dialogue, colloquial language and representation of some characters from the much-loved mythological epic. The film has also been criticised for its VFX.

Several protests has been held country-wide demanding a ban on the screening of the film over some of its dialogues. Netizens expressed their disappointment about a particular Lanka Dahan scene where Lord Hanuman is heard mouthing "jalegi bhi tere baap ki" to Meghnad.

FIR Registered Against Adipurush

On Monday, an FIR was registered against the makers and the star cast of the recently-released film 'Adipurush'. The national spokesperson of the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha, Shishir Chaturvedi lodged an FIR with the Hazratganj police in Uttar Pradesh.

In his complaint, Chaturvedi has claimed that the film was a deliberate attempt to insult Hindu sentiments by distorting the images of Hindu gods with offensive dialogues and objectionable costumes.

In another development, Nepal on Monday banned all Hindi films, including 'Adipurush', in capital Kathmandu and the tourist town of Pokhara following a controversy over dialogues in the Prabhas-starrer, including the mention of Sita as 'India's daughter'.

Adipurush Clocks Crores Despite Controversy

On Monday, T-Series, the producer of the film, informed through a tweet that the film had grossed Rs 340 crore at the box office on the opening weekend.

The film stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan). It is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

The multilingual 3D spectacle, which hit the theatres on June 16, was heavily criticised over its pedestrian language. After the massive backlash, Hindi dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla on Sunday said the makers have decided to revise some of the dialogues and the amended lines will be added to the film by this week.