Amid Myositis diagnosis, Samantha Ruth Prabhu burns calories in gym with cannula on wrist

NEW DELHI: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has penned a post of gratitude to her trainer Junaid Shaikh for not letting her give up during testing times. The actress shared a photo on social media where she is seen working out at a gym with a cannula on her wrist. She also dropped a photo with her fitness trainer, who treated her to jalebi for her achievement in the gym. In another photo of a weight chart, Samantha gave a glimpse of how she now lost some kilos and now weighs 50.8 kg from 53 kg.

She captioned the post writing, "Junaid Shaikh has never ever thought I did enough to deserve my favourite Jalebi. But today, he did, to celebrate Yashoda's success and especially the action scenes. The last few months you have been among the few people who have seen it all... my lowest of lows, through the weakness, through the tears, through the high dose steroid therapies, through it all. You didn't let me give up and I know you won't let me ever give up. Thank you."

Her photos from the gym come at a time when the actress made a major revelation about her health and disclosed that she is suffering from an autoimmune condition - Myositis, and was taking treatment at a hospital. Myositis is a condition wherein one's own immune system attacks one's own muscles. Days after revealing her health condition, the actress resumed her work and has started fulfilling her professional commitments.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu often shares her workout photos with her fans.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest release 'Yashoda', an action thriller, is receiving positive reviews from audiences. It is being heavily praised for its suspense and actions. The film has emerged as a winner at the Box Office. According to trade reports, Yashoda had an overall 29.98 per cent Telugu occupancy while 6.39 per cent for Hindi on Friday, November 11.

In 'Yashoda', Samantha plays a surrogate mother who gets to the bottom of the secrets of the corrupt medical world.