Amid Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas separation rumours, actress drops mushy Thanksgiving pic!

Priyanka Chopra shared glimpses of her Thanksgiving celebrations on Instagram and a mushy picture with hubby Nick Jonas.

Amid Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas separation rumours, actress drops mushy Thanksgiving pic!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Amid breakup rumours between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, the actress shared a loving post for her husband on the occasion of Thanksgiving, a popular festival in the US. 

She had taken to Instagram to share a loved-up picture of her hugging Nick with her arms around him and smiling at him. Meanwhile, Nick was lost in her eyes. This pic proved that the love between them is still strong and quashes any floating divorce rumours. 

She had captioned the picture, saying, "So much to be grateful for. Friends, family.. I love you @nickjonas, happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating."

Take a look at her loved-up post:

 

The breakup rumours emerged after Priyanka had dropped her husband Nick Jonas' surname from her social media handles. This move sent her millions of fans in a state of bewilderment and confusion. 

However, soon after, she shared a clip of her roasting Nick Jonas from the Jonas Family Roast and shared it with the caption, "perks of being a Jonas".

It is still not clear why she dropped the last name Jonas from her social media handles but one thing is sure - Nick and Priyanka are happily married.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a dreamy wedding on December 1, 2018, at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple had two ceremonies, one Christian and one Hindu, to honour each of their families traditions. 

Priyanka ChopraNick JonasPriyanka Chopra divorcePriyanka Chopra divorce rumoursThanksgiving 2021
