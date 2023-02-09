Amid Probe in Rs 200 Extortion Case, Jacqueline Fernandez Strikes a Pose Near Vaishno Devi, Gets Brutally Trolled

NEW DELHI: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been making headlines in Rs 200 money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, recently visited Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra, Jammu and sought the blessings of the deity. The actress uploaded a few pictures from the visit.

The 'Race 3' actress looked all happy and chirpy in these recent photos. For her visit to Mata Vaishno Devi's temple, Jacqueline picked a white sweatshirt and matching pants. She paired it with a matching white bomber jacket. In the photos, you can see the actor sporting a tika on her forehead and posing with a monkey with a magnificent view of the hilly terrain in the background.

As soon as she posted the photos, her fans flocked to the comment section and hailed the actor for her visit.

One user asked, "Is this Vaishno Devi Temple?" while another reacted to the photo with the monkey and wrote, "Awww the second picture".

One Instagram user wrote "Wow" and dropped a fire emoji.

Another wrote, "Wonderful beautiful".

A few also wrote, "Jai Mata Ji".

The Sri Lankan beauty's visit to the pilgrim site was shared on social media.

In one of the viral videos, the 37-year-old maintained a low profile as she opted for a beanie and face mask.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Abhishek Sharma's 'Ram Setu' along with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles. She was also a part of Rohit Shetty's comedy-drama 'Cirkus'. She shared the screen with Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde among others. Both films failed to impress movie-goers and tanked at the box office.

Currently, she has many movies in the pipeline. She will be seen in 'Kick 2' with Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda. The actress also has Akshay Kumar starrer-Housefull 5, and sports drama 'Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa' in her pipeline.