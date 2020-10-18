Amid wedding rumours, Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh's loved-up pics take over the internet

New Delhi: Singer Neha Kakkar and her boyfriend Rohanpreet Singh have occupied a permanent spot on the trends list and you know why! Yes, for their impending wedding and now, the internet is going gaga over their loved-up photos.

The couple has dedicated adorable posts for each other on Instagram and expressed their love. "Oye Tu Meri Hai, Sirf Meri!! Love you the most, Neha Kakkar," Rohanpreet captioned one of his posts while Neha revealed it was "love at first sight" for her.

Take a look at their photos here:

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, who is also a singer, have been sharing posts about each other for a while now. Earlier rumours have suggested that the two plan to get married later in October. However, there is no official confirmation on their wedding yet. The wedding rumours sparked after a video of them, lip-syncing their song 'Diamond Da Challa', went viral.

A few days ago, they also gave a sneak peek of their next music video 'Nehu Da Vyah' and a section of the internet is of the opinion that Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's 'wedding' is just a publicity stunt.