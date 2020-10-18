हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Neha Kakkar

Amid wedding rumours, Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh's loved-up pics take over the internet

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are trending for their impending wedding and now, the internet is going gaga over their loved-up photos.

Amid wedding rumours, Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh&#039;s loved-up pics take over the internet
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@rohanpreetsingh

New Delhi: Singer Neha Kakkar and her boyfriend Rohanpreet Singh have occupied a permanent spot on the trends list and you know why! Yes, for their impending wedding and now, the internet is going gaga over their loved-up photos.

The couple has dedicated adorable posts for each other on Instagram and expressed their love. "Oye Tu Meri Hai, Sirf Meri!! Love you the most, Neha Kakkar," Rohanpreet captioned one of his posts while Neha revealed it was "love at first sight" for her.

Take a look at their photos here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jab we met!  @rohanpreetsingh  #LoveAtFirstSight  #NehuDaVyah #NehuPreet

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We Look Good Together!!!!!  Don’t we? Touchwood  Meet #NehuPreet from #NehuDaVyah  @nehakakkar Babuuuuu 

A post shared by Rohanpreet Singh (@rohanpreetsingh) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

You’re Mine @rohanpreetsingh  #NehuPreet

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, who is also a singer, have been sharing posts about each other for a while now. Earlier rumours have suggested that the two plan to get married later in October. However, there is no official confirmation on their wedding yet. The wedding rumours sparked after a video of them, lip-syncing their song 'Diamond Da Challa', went viral.

A few days ago, they also gave a sneak peek of their next music video 'Nehu Da Vyah' and a section of the internet is of the opinion that Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's 'wedding' is just a publicity stunt.   

Tags:
Neha KakkarRohanpreet SinghNeha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh
