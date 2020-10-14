हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's 'marriage': Is it publicity stunt for new song?

Neha and Rohanpreet, who is also a singer, have been sharing loved-up posts about each other on social media for a while now.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh&#039;s &#039;marriage&#039;: Is it publicity stunt for new song?
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@nehakakkar

Mumbai: On Wednesday, singer Neha Kakkar posted a picture where she is seen posing with rumoured boyfriend Rohanpreet Singh.

The image seems to be a poster of a new song.

"NehuDaVyah by #NehaKakkar... featuring my Rohu @rohanpreetsingh. 21st October," Neha captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#NehuDaVyah by #NehaKakkar featuring My Rohu @rohanpreetsingh  21st October  #NehuPreet 

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on

However, fans and colleagues are confused. Reacting to it, singer and "Indian Idol" co-judge Vishal Dadlani commented: "I am confused again. Is this a wedding or a new song/film? Saaf Saaf batao, kapde silwane hai ya download/stream/share karna hai (be clear, should I get clothes stitched for your wedding or should I download/stream/share)?"

"What's happening? Are you really getting married?" a user wrote.

However, the post didn't go down well with a section of social media users.

"Itna drama ek song ke liye (So much of drama for a song)?" an Instagram user commented.

"Too much promotion," another felt.

Neha and Rohanpreet, who is also a singer, have been sharing loved-up posts about each other on social media for a while now. Earlier rumours have suggested that the two plan to get married on October 21, but after Neha's recent post it seems everything was done to promote the song.

Tags:
Neha KakkarRohanpreet SinghNeha Kakkar Rohanpreet SinghNeha Kakkar songs
Next
Story

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti's Twitter, Instagram profiles deactivated
  • 72,39,389Confirmed
  • 1,10,586Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,75,44,120Confirmed
  • 10,77,082Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M23S

Video: Militant Dalit and Muslim forces gaining strength in India, reveals NIA probe in Bhima Koregoan case