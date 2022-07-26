NEW DELHI: Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan is known to openly express her love and admiration for her boyfriend and fitness enthusiast Nupur Shikhare. The star kid often drops adorable love-filled photos with him on social media, leaving viewers thrilled.

On Tuesday, Ira took to Instagram and dropped mushy photos of her and Nupur. The picture seems to have been clicked from one of their getaways. She captioned the photo writing, "Top of the world." Her beau Nupur reacted to her post and wrote, "Ira Khan I Love you."

IRA KHAN TROLLED FOR CELEBRATING BIRTHDAY IN BIKINI

Ira Khan often gets trolled for her relationship with Nupur and sharing bold pictures on social media. In May this year, she shared severeal photos from her birthday celebrations where she was seen having fun with her beau and family members. However, she was heavily criticised by the trolls for wearing a bikini and cutting her birthday cake in front of her father.

In one of the photos, Ira was seen in the pool along with Nupur. She faced a huge backlash netizens who insulted and chastised her for her 'besharmi' and donning a bikini in front of her parents - Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, step mom Kiran Rao and step brother Azad Rao Khan.

For the unversed, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare made their relationship official in February 2021. The two shared a series of lovey-dovery posts for each other, screaming couple goals. Sharing a picture with Nupur on Promise Day, Ira had written, "It's an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy."

Unlike her father Aamir Khan, Ira is not inclined to make her career in the acting world. Rather, she tried her hand at directing with the play 'Medea' in 2019. Last year, she set up the Agatsu Foundation to "raise awareness about mental wellbeing".

Aamir married Reena Dutta in 1986. The two, who share daughter Ira and son Junaid Khan, divorced after 16 years of marriage. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao and they have a son, Azad Rao Khan. They announced their separation last year, after 15 years of marriage.

Live TV