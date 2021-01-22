Amit Sadh opens up on working with Sushant Singh and Amrita Puri in ZEE5 series 'Jeet ki Zid'

Actor Amit Sadh starrer ‘Jeet Ki Zid', directed by ace ad film director Vishal Mangalorkar and produced by Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla, is all set to premiere this week.

Amit Sadh who plays the role of Major Deep Singh in the series shared his experience working with his costars, late actor Sushant Sing Rajput and actress Amrita Puri. He said, “It was really great. Amrita is really full of life and a great person to have around. We had really intense and emotional scenes on screen but, in real life it was fun hanging out with her.”

On working with Sushant Singh he adds, “Sushant sir has been a great friend and a very supportive person. Being around him always felt like home and he has been one of the most humble people I’ve met. I really hope I get to work with them again.”

The series captures all of Major Deep Singh’s highlights and turning points in his life. The life of a soldier is depicted in the series with high octane action sequences and various army missions, the level of which has not been witnessed before.

‘Jeet Ki Zid’ stars a talented ensemble cast comprising Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri and Sushant Singh.

The film is slated to premiere on 22nd January on ZEE5.