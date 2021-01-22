हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amit Sadh

Amit Sadh opens up on working with Sushant Singh and Amrita Puri in ZEE5 series 'Jeet ki Zid'

Amit Sadh who plays the role of Major Deep Singh in the series shared his experience working with his costars, late actor Sushant Sing Rajput and actress Amrita Puri. ''Sushant sir has been a great friend and a very supportive person. Being around him always felt like home and he has been one of the most humble people I’ve met. I really hope I get to work with them again,” he said.

Amit Sadh opens up on working with Sushant Singh and Amrita Puri in ZEE5 series &#039;Jeet ki Zid&#039;
File photo

Actor Amit Sadh starrer ‘Jeet Ki Zid', directed by ace ad film director Vishal Mangalorkar and produced by Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla, is all set to premiere this week. 

Amit Sadh who plays the role of Major Deep Singh in the series shared his experience working with his costars, late actor Sushant Sing Rajput and actress Amrita Puri. He said, “It was really great. Amrita is really full of life and a great person to have around. We had really intense and emotional scenes on screen but, in real life it was fun hanging out with her.”

On working with Sushant Singh he adds, “Sushant sir has been a great friend and a very supportive person. Being around him always felt like home and he has been one of the most humble people I’ve met. I really hope I get to work with them again.”

The series captures all of Major Deep Singh’s highlights and turning points in his life. The life of a soldier is depicted in the series with high octane action sequences and various army missions, the level of which has not been witnessed before.

‘Jeet Ki Zid’ stars a talented ensemble cast comprising Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri and Sushant Singh.

The film is slated to premiere on 22nd January on ZEE5.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Amit SadhSushant Singh RajputJeet Ki Zid
Next
Story

Veteran Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal dies at 76
  • 1,06,25,428Confirmed
  • 1,53,032Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M21S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired; Jan 22, 2021