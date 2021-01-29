हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amit Sadh

Amit Sadh thanks fans for overwhelming response to 'Jeet Ki Zid'

Actor Amit Sadh took to social media to thank his fans for their response and wrote, "My heart is filled up with gratitude and eyes with tears watching all the love and appreciation 'Jeet Ki Zid' has been receiving." Jeet Ki Zid is based on the true story of Major Deep Sengar of the Special Task Force, who returned from Kargil War in a wheelchair.

Amit Sadh thanks fans for overwhelming response to &#039;Jeet Ki Zid&#039;
Credit: IANS

Mumbai: Actor Amit Sadh on Thursday declared that he is happy with the audience reception to his new web series Jeet Ki Zid.

"My heart is filled up with gratitude and eyes with tears watching all the love and appreciation 'Jeet Ki Zid' has been receiving. The team has worked so hard in making this project what it is today. People have continuously been sending me their thoughts and reactions, and it makes me so happy. I'll forever keep all that I've learned and experienced here in my heart. I hope the Zid to never give up and determination to triumph forever persists in your hearts," said the actor.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AMIT SADH (@theamitsadh)

Earlier in the day, the actor posted a thank-you note on Instagram,

Jeet Ki Zid is based on the true story of Major Deep Sengar of the Special Task Force, who returned from Kargil War in a wheelchair. While doctors gave up hope, Deep fought against all odds to bounce back in life.

The Zee5 series is directed by Vishal Mangalorkar, and also features Amrita Puri and Sushant Singh.

 

