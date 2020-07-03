Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood stars mourn Saroj Khan's demise

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan succumbed to cardiac arrest on Friday, July 3, 2020, at around 2 am. She was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra on June 20 after she complained of chest pain. Saroj Khan was 71.

Several Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Farah Khan and others mourned Masterji's demise on Twitter. Take a look:

T 3582 - Prayers .. ..

हाथ जुड़े हैं , मन अशांत — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 3, 2020

Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 3, 2020

Rest in Peace Saroj Khan ji. This loss is immeasurable for the industry & film lovers.Having choreographed more than 2000 songs she single handedly changed the landscape of how songs were shot. I had the pleasure of being Choerographed by her in Aladin. One tick off my bucketlist — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 3, 2020

Rest in peace Sarojji.. u were an inspiration to many, myself included. Thank you for the songs #SarojKhan — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) July 3, 2020

2020 please don’t give any more bad news . So sad to hear about #SarojKhan ma’am . Always dreamt of doing atleast one song Choreographed by her. Your grace and contribution to indian cinema shall always be remembered. May your soul RIP. Strength to the family — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) July 3, 2020

Rest In Peace Saroj Ji.

You'll be missed. #SarojKhan

Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/wkV99IvXHn — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) July 3, 2020

Saroj Khan had an illustrious movie career spanning four decades with over 200 movies to her credit. She started off at a young age of 3 as a child artist and later became a background dancer.

She established herself as an independent choreographer with 1974 release 'Geeta Mera Naam' but it was only many years later in movies with Sridevi that she got recognition.

Her on-screen and off-screen bonding with Madhuri Dixit resulted in some of the iconic dance moves. Incidentally, her last film 'Kalank' (2019) was with Madhuri for the song 'Tabaah Ho Gaye'.

May her soul rest in eternal peace!