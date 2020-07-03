हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Saroj Khan

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood stars mourn Saroj Khan's demise

Saroj Khan had an illustrious movie career spanning four decades with over 200 movies to her credit. She started off at a young age of 3 as a child artist and later became a background dancer. 

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood stars mourn Saroj Khan's demise
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan succumbed to cardiac arrest on Friday, July 3, 2020, at around 2 am. She was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra on June 20 after she complained of chest pain. Saroj Khan was 71. 

Several Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Farah Khan and others mourned Masterji's demise on Twitter. Take a look: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

R.I.P Saroj Khan MaamYour legacy lives on Condolences to the family.

A post shared by Bhumi (@bhumipednekar) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 Rest In Peace Saroj mam..

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

Saroj Khan had an illustrious movie career spanning four decades with over 200 movies to her credit. She started off at a young age of 3 as a child artist and later became a background dancer. 

She established herself as an independent choreographer with 1974 release 'Geeta Mera Naam' but it was only many years later in movies with Sridevi that she got recognition. 

Her on-screen and off-screen bonding with Madhuri Dixit resulted in some of the iconic dance moves. Incidentally, her last film 'Kalank' (2019) was with Madhuri for the song 'Tabaah Ho Gaye'.

May her soul rest in eternal peace!

 

Saroj KhanSaroj Khan deadSaroj Khan deathSaroj Khan diesSaroj Khan moviesBollywoodAmitabh BachchanAkshay KumarMadhuri DixitSridevi
