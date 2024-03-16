New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan spotted in high spirits! Showing his support for his team Majhi Mumbai, Big B looked healthy and beaming with joy. Along with Abhishek Bachchan, the megastar watched the Indian Street Premier League final match against the Tigers of Kolkata at Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane on Friday. This public appearance occurred just hours after reports of Bachchan's hospital visit had emerged.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan decisively refuted rumors of poor health as false information, definitively quashing speculations regarding his hospitalization. In a circulating video on social media, Big B is seen exiting the stadium when someone from the crowd asks about his health. Initially gesturing to indicate that everything is fine, Bachchan then verbally responds, stating, "Fake news," addressing the rumors surrounding his health.

In viral videos, Big B can be observed exuding high spirits as he cheered for his team, dressed in a white hoodie paired with black joggers and sports shoes. Together, the father-son duo witnessed the thrilling final match of their team, joined by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Amitabh Bachchan owns the Majhi Mumbai team in the ISPL, the pioneering tennis ball cricket league with matches held indoors. Majhi Mumbai reached the finals after defeating Chennai Singams by 58 runs. The league, featuring six teams including Srinagar ke Veer, Falcon Risers Hyderabad, and Bangalore Strikers, commenced on March 6.

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects include the sci-fi action thriller 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, as well as the courtroom drama 'Section 84'. Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, is being praised for his performance in the sports drama 'Ghoomer' alongside Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi, directed by R Balki, which garnered a favorable response from audiences.