NewsLifestylePeople
AMITABH BACHCHAN

Amitabh Bachchan BREAKS SILENCE On 'Hospitalization'; Big B's Response Will Leave You Happy

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan spotted in high spirits! Showing his support for his team Majhi Mumbai, Big B looked healthy and beaming with joy. Along with Abhishek Bachchan, the megastar watched the Indian Street Premier League final match against the Tigers of Kolkata at Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane on Friday. This public appearance occurred just hours after reports of Bachchan's hospital visit had emerged.

Written By Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Mar 16, 2024, 08:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Amitabh Bachchan BREAKS SILENCE On 'Hospitalization'; Big B's Response Will Leave You Happy Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan spotted in high spirits! Showing his support for his team Majhi Mumbai, Big B looked healthy and beaming with joy. Along with Abhishek Bachchan, the megastar watched the Indian Street Premier League final match against the Tigers of Kolkata at Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane on Friday. This public appearance occurred just hours after reports of Bachchan's hospital visit had emerged.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan decisively refuted rumors of poor health as false information, definitively quashing speculations regarding his hospitalization. In a circulating video on social media, Big B is seen exiting the stadium when someone from the crowd asks about his health. Initially gesturing to indicate that everything is fine, Bachchan then verbally responds, stating, "Fake news," addressing the rumors surrounding his health.

In viral videos, Big B can be observed exuding high spirits as he cheered for his team, dressed in a white hoodie paired with black joggers and sports shoes. Together, the father-son duo witnessed the thrilling final match of their team, joined by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. 

Amitabh Bachchan owns the Majhi Mumbai team in the ISPL, the pioneering tennis ball cricket league with matches held indoors. Majhi Mumbai reached the finals after defeating Chennai Singams by 58 runs. The league, featuring six teams including Srinagar ke Veer, Falcon Risers Hyderabad, and Bangalore Strikers, commenced on March 6. 

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects include the sci-fi action thriller 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, as well as the courtroom drama 'Section 84'. Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, is being praised for his performance in the sports drama 'Ghoomer' alongside Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi, directed by R Balki, which garnered a favorable response from audiences.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Pakistan upset with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Complete Analysis of electoral bonds
DNA Video
DNA: What is the benefit of 'One Country One Election'?
DNA Video
DNA: What are major causes of Kidney diseases?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is there an uproar regarding Uttan Dargah?
DNA Video
DNA: How did 'open loot' happen in Bhupesh Baghel government?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Murderers' selling fake cancer medicines!