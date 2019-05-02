close

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan calls himself absolute 'besura' singer

The 76-year-old thespian said that he had several other tasks to complete.

Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has called himself an absolute "besura" (out-of-tune) singer.

Bachchan, who has sung popular songs, such as "Hori khele Raghubeera", "Ekla cholo re" and "Shava shava", took to his blog on Wednesday night and wrote: "Finally I think we have or rather I have done the job to completion.

"Four songs by this absolute 'besura' singer and soon hopefully shall put them up for listening, provided of course there is no sniggering smirking facial contortions."

"The other active activity is the cleaning up of the surroundings. Oh dear, what relief. When you suddenly discover that most of that which was crowding the environ was in fact of no use at all... gifted it away or simply trashed it," he said.

On the acting front, Bachchan will next be seen in "Brahmastra", a fantasy adventure film, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

 

