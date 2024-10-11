Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates 82nd Birthday With Heartfelt Tribute From Poland’s Wroclaw City

Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary Indian film actor, is celebrating his 82nd birthday today, i.e. October 11, 2024. Fans and his colleagues from the film industry have been extending heartfelt birthday wishes to the actor.

Just a while ago, Big B took to his social media and shared a video with a long note.

Sharing the video on X, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, ‘The day of birth .. and another day in its knowing that the celebration at that time was different to the time now .. and the most revered gift that comes to me is from the City of Wroclaw , Poland ..’

He further wrote, ‘The City of Wroclaw, Poland as you all may know gave me the Ambassador declaration of the City during my last visit there .. it is the City of Literature also and they have placed a molding of Babuji on their main Square .. it is also the City of Elfs and they honoured Babuji with this statue .. they have also named a Square-Street after Babuji, the Harivansh Rai Bachchan street square ..’

‘AND ..As a gift from the City they have sent me for this day a most loving generous and overwhelming gift ..’

He wrote, ‘Young musicians play the violin as a respect to Babuji 's Madhushala the tune in which he sang it .. at all the prominent locations of the City .. it is a most humbling and overwhelming gesture .. and words fail me in expressing my emotion at this point ..’

The post has since been flooded with birthday wishes for the legendary actor from his fans around the globe.

Born on October 11, 1942, in Allahabad (now Prayagraj), India, Amitabh Bachchan has been a towering presence in Indian cinema for more than five decades.

He is the son of renowned Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and social activist Teji Bachchan, with a younger brother, Ajitabh Bachchan, who is a businessman.

Amitabh has been married to acclaimed actress and politician Jaya Bhaduri since 1973, and together they have two children, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan.