हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan clocks 40 million followers on Twitter

Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday clocked 40 million followers on Twitter.

Amitabh Bachchan clocks 40 million followers on Twitter

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday clocked 40 million followers on Twitter.

The megastar is one of the most active Bollywood personalities on Twitter. He is also present on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, among others and has a personal blog on Tumblr.

At the moment, he has a total of 40,002,202 followers on the micro-blogging site. He is followed closely by superstar Shah Rukh Khan who has 39.8 million followers.

As congratulatory messages poured in, the 77-year-old actor retweeted a number of posts from his fans.

Bachchan currently has 27.9 million followers on Facebook and 14.2 million on Instagram.

On the work front, the veteran actor will be next seen in "Chehre", "Gulabo Sitabo", Ayan Mukerji's "Bhrahmastra" and "Jhund".

 

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanAmitabh Bachchan TwitterTwitterShah Rukh Khan
Next
Story

Amyra Dastur joins Saif Ali Khan's political thriller series 'Dilli'

Must Watch

PT20M20S

DNA: What is Pakistan's anti-Hindu mindset if their first law minister had to leave the country?