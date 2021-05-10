Amitabh Bachchan donates Rs 2 crore at Rakab Ganj Gurdwara for COVID-care facility

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has donated Rs 2 crore for the COVID-care facility at Rakab Ganj Gurdwara in Delhi. The Rakab Ganj Gurdwara facility will start operating from today, i.e on May 10, 2021.

The facility will have atleast 300 beds, oxygen concentrators, doctors, paramedics and ambulances. All the services will be given to patients at free-of-cost.

The president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management committee Manjinder Singh Sirsa posted all the update on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

“Sikhs are Legendary

सिखों की सेवा को सलाम”

These were the words of @SrBachchan Ji when he contributed ₹2 Cr to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Covid Care Facility While Delhi was grappling for Oxygen, Amitabh Ji called me almost daily to enquire about the progress of this Facility@ANI pic.twitter.com/ysOccz28Fl — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 9, 2021

Sirsa shared that Big B has also arranged oxygen cylinders for the COVID centre as there is scarcity of oxygen in the hospitals.

Senior Bachchan is leaving no stone unturned in making the people aware about the novel coronavirus. On Sunday, he shared a 2.8-minute video on his Twitter handle directly from the Vax Live event.

During the event, he requested the world to come forward and help India in its fight against the deadly virus.