topStoriesenglish2580438
NewsLifestylePeople
AMITABH BACHCHAN

Amitabh Bachchan Gets Injured On Sets Of ‘Project K’, Says 'I Will Be Unable To...'

Amitabh Bachchan got injured while shooting for 'Project K' film, and broke his rib cartilage and had a muscle tear to the right rib cage.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 12:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Amitabh Bachchan Gets Injured On Sets Of ‘Project K’, Says 'I Will Be Unable To...'

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan got injured while shooting for his upcoming film ‘Project K’ in Hyderabad. Taking to his blog on Tumblr, the actor shared a lengthy note in which he spoke about how he got severely injured on the sets.

“In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured .. rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage .. canceled shoot .. did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home .. strapping has been done and rest been advocated .. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is on also for pain ..  So all work that was to be done has been suspended and canceled dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs.” 

Adding further, he said that he is back at his home in Mumbai and is resting. “I rest at Jalsa and am mobile a bit for all the essential activities .. but yes in rest and generally lying around .. It shall be difficult or let me say .. I shall be unable to meet, the well wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening .. so do not come .. and do inform as much as you can to those that intend coming .. All else is well,” he wrote. 

See how Big B informed about his injuries in his blog

‘Project K’ is a Pan-India science film fiction that also stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in lead roles alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Other than this, the actor was last seen in ‘Goodbye’ alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Pavail Gulati and Neena Gupta. Apart from that, he will also headline Ribhu Dasgupta's courtroom drama 'Section 84'. 

Live Tv

Amitabh BachchanAmitabh Bachchan injuryAmitabh Bachchan Project KProject K shootamitabh bachchan shootingAmitabh Bachchan Hyderabad shoot

Trending news

DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory