Amitabh Bachchan gets nostalgic on 'Mayday' set, shares glimpse of shoot along with throwback from 'Deewaar'

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan got nostalgic on the set of ‘Mayday’ as the shoot took place in the same location as his 1975 film ‘Deewar’. The actor made a collage with three pictures of which two are from his current shoot location.

Big B revealed in his post that shooting for his upcoming film ‘MayDay’ has taken him to the same spot where he shot iconic scenes of the Bollywood classic ‘Deewar’ 42 year ago.

He captioned his post saying, "Looking back on time .. see that arch in the stone building at the back .. in a shadow loop .. Police Officer Shashi Kapoor shoots his brother Vijay in DEEWAR at that spot in film .. today shooting same place for MAYDAY... 42 years later... Deewar made in 1979 to today 2021...Been a while."

MayDay reunites Big B and Ajay Devgn, who have worked together in Major Sahab, Khakee, Satyagraha, and Hindustan Ki Kasam. The film sees the two stars collaborate after over seven years since Satyagraha released in August 2013.

The film is directed and produced by Ajay. It is said that Ajay will be seen as a pilot in the film. Rakul Preet Singh will be seen as a co-pilot in the film, billed as an edge-of-the-seat drama. Details about Big B's character are under wraps.