हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan gets nostalgic on 'Mayday' set, shares glimpse of shoot along with throwback from 'Deewaar'

Amitabh Bachchan revealed in his post that shooting for his upcoming film ‘MayDay’ has taken him to the same spot where he shot iconic scenes of the Bollywood classic ‘Deewar’ 42 year ago. The film reunites Big B and Ajay Devgn, who have worked together in Major Sahab, Khakee, Satyagraha, and Hindustan Ki Kasam.

Amitabh Bachchan gets nostalgic on &#039;Mayday&#039; set, shares glimpse of shoot along with throwback from &#039;Deewaar&#039;
Credit: Instagram/ @amitabhbachchan

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan got nostalgic on the set of ‘Mayday’ as the shoot took place in the same location as his 1975 film ‘Deewar’. The actor made a collage with three pictures of which two are from his current shoot location.

Big B revealed in his post that shooting for his upcoming film ‘MayDay’ has taken him to the same spot where he shot iconic scenes of the Bollywood classic ‘Deewar’ 42 year ago. 

He captioned his post saying, "Looking back on time .. see that arch in the stone building at the back .. in a shadow loop .. Police Officer Shashi Kapoor shoots his brother Vijay in DEEWAR at that spot in film .. today shooting same place for MAYDAY... 42 years later... Deewar made in 1979 to today 2021...Been a while."

 

MayDay reunites Big B and Ajay Devgn, who have worked together in Major Sahab, Khakee, Satyagraha, and Hindustan Ki Kasam. The film sees the two stars collaborate after over seven years since Satyagraha released in August 2013.

The film is directed and produced by Ajay. It is said that Ajay will be seen as a pilot in the film. Rakul Preet Singh will be seen as a co-pilot in the film, billed as an edge-of-the-seat drama. Details about Big B's character are under wraps.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Amitabh BachchanMaydayamitabh bachchan instagramBollywood
Next
Story

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to Kangana Ranaut's 'Khalistani' remark, says everything can't be treated with silence
  • 1,08,38,194Confirmed
  • 1,55,080Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M26S

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat speaks to Zee News, assures people help and asks them not to panic