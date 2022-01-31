Amitabh Bachchan reacts to Abhishek Bachchan recalling family's financial crisis

New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a video of his son Abhishek Bachchan talking about the family's financial woes and when they were almost bankrupt.

The 'Chehre' actor was really proud of his son and along with the video wrote, "Yo baby...That's the way we do it."

In the video, Abhishek Bachchan was talking about how he left college to financially support his family and get into acting. He also spoke about how his father Amitabh Bachchan was at a point once where his movies and his business were not working out and he had approached director Yash Chopra for work.

Later, Amitabh Bachchan was offered 'Mohabbatein' with Shah Rukh Khan which helped him at the time.

Politician Milind Deora had first shared the video on Twitter with the caption - "In case you missed it, sharing these words of wisdom from my friend @juniorbachchan — Bollywood’s most underrated actor whose best is yet to come" and Big B later reshared it on Twitter with a motivational caption.

Watch the video here:

yo baby .. thats the way we do it !! https://t.co/D2msMtI8Eu — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2022

Earlier last year, Abhishek had spoken about his family's financial woes in a podcast as well.

In The Ranveer Show podcast, Abhishek said, "I spoke to my father from college. My family was going through a difficult financial time. And I just felt like a son, although I might not have been qualified at that point in time, that I needed to be with my father. Even for moral support. He’s a big guy on moral support. He likes to know his family’s around."

“I said I can’t be here sitting in Boston when my father doesn’t know how he’s going to get dinner. And that’s how bad it was. And he said it publicly. He had to borrow money from his staff to put food on the table. I just felt morally obliged to be with him. I called him and I said ‘You know dad, I think I want to leave college halfway and come back and just be with you, try and help you in whatever way. At least you’ll know that your boy is next to you and he’s there for you,” he added.

On the work front, he was last seen in 'Bob Biswas' in which he played a deadly contract killer.