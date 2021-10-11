हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside Jalsa on his 79th birthday

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who turned a year older on Monday, stepped out of his Mumbai residence - Jalsa to greet his fans, who had gathered in front of his house to wish him.

Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside Jalsa on his 79th birthday
File Photo

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan's birthday is no less than any festival. Every year several fans gather outside his home to catch a glimpse of the iconic actor. 

Fans continued their ritual this year as well. On the occasion of Big B's 79th birthday on Monday, the legendary star came outside his bungalow for a few minutes to greet his fans.

A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which he can be seen waving at the assembled fans. He can be seen surrounded by his bodyguards.

For the special day, Amitabh chose to wear a white kurta-pyjama. Starstruck fans from various cities queued up since early morning to wish the star in their own special ways. 

Many even carried sweets and huge posters of Big B along with them. A day ago, Amitabh visited producer Anand Pandit's penthouse where early celebrations took place.

Speaking of Amitabh's work projects, he has a lot in his kitty currently. The veteran actor will be seen in 'Brahmastra', 'Goodbye', 'Jhund', and 'Mayday'.

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanAmitabh Bachchan birthdayJalsaBig B birthdayAmitabh Bachchan birthday celebrations
