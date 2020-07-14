Amitabh Bachchan health update: Condition stable, next coronavirus COVID-19 test only after 5-6 days

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan opened up on being diagnosed with the deadly novel coronavirus a few days back. The father-son duo along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and baby Aaradhya tested positive for COVID-19 while Jaya Bachchan tested negative. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek have been active on Twitter ever since they were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital on July 11, 2020.

It has now been learnt that their health is stable and the next COVID-19 test will most likely be conducted after 5-6 days only.

The three of Bachchan's houses come under Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) K-West ward. Aishwarya and Aaradhya are in-home quarantine at Jalsa whereas 26 staff members are housed at Janak.

As per BMC figures, in K-West ward zone, the deadly novel coronavirus has spread more in buildings, high-rise towers, private residences instead of slums. To battle the pandemic, BMC has made special arrangements in the K-West ward.

These are a few measures which the BMC has taken to fight the pandemic in K-West ward of Mumbai:

1. House to house survey

2. High-risk low-risk contact tracing

3. Shifting of high-risk contacts from slum

4. Camps through appointed mobile medical unit

5. Camps through NGO

6. Camps through BJS

7. Elderly SPO2 survey

8. IEC activity

9. Sanitization of positive house and area

10. Containment of positive house building,

11. Mtgs with pmp

12. Mtgs with police dept for strict containment

13. Formation of the team for containment supervision

14. 2 CCC2 Formed

15. Oxygen cylinder provision even to admit suspected case in ccc2

16.dedicated hotel for those having less spo2 midtown

17. Ccc1 facilities hotels halls

18. 6 more hosp partial beds taken

19. Ambulance strengthens with oxygen cylinders.

According to the data shared by BMC, K-West ward is in the high-risk zone.

Meanwhile, Big B, like his everyday ritual, makes sure to tweet for his fans and update them on his health. He even thanked his fans for their unconditional support and to all those who have been wishing him a speedy recovery.