Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan lauds Team India after T20I series-clinching win against New Zealand

In the Super Over, Martin Guptill and Williamson came to bat for New Zealand and posted 17/0 in an over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. 

Amitabh Bachchan lauds Team India after T20I series-clinching win against New Zealand

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan couldn't keep calm after India beat New Zealand in Super Over in the third Twenty  20I at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The legendary star, who is an avid user of Twitter, took to the micro-blogging site and congratulated Team India for a nerve-racking win. 

Big B wrote, "T3425 - INDIA INDIA INDIA .. what a victory in the super over .. T20 3rd game vs NZ .. win series .. first time in NZ  .. CONGRATULATIONS .. 10 runs needed in 2 balls .. and Rohit hits 2 sixes ...UNBELIEVABLE"

Soon an ecstatic Amitabh Bachchan's tweet received a massive response from his fan army hailing Team India's win. 

In the Super Over, Martin Guptill and Williamson came to bat for New Zealand and posted 17/0 in an over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. In reply, the Men in Blue notched up 20 runs in an over bowled by Tim Southee, including back-to-back sixes by Rohit on the last two balls, to emerge victoriously. 

Rohit Sharma was declared Man of the Match. India will now take on New Zealand in an inconsequential third T20I at Wellington Regional Stadium on January 31, 2020. 

 

Amitabh BachchanT20ITeam IndiaIndia vs New ZealandIndia vs New Zealand 3rd T20I
Karan Johar: Honoured to receive Padma Shri alongside Kangana Ranaut

India seal the win in T20 series with New Zealand